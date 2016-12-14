Iceland's Central Bank Cuts Rates to Limit Advance of Krona an hour ago
Iceland's central bank cut interest rates for the second time in four months as an appreciation in the krona is imperiling its inflation target and hurting exporters. The benchmark seven-day term deposit rate was lowered by 0.25 percentage point to 5.00 percent, the Reykjavik-based Sedlabanki said Wednesday.
