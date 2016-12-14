Iceland's Central Bank Cuts Rates to ...

Iceland's Central Bank Cuts Rates to Limit Advance of Krona an hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Bloomberg

Iceland's central bank cut interest rates for the second time in four months as an appreciation in the krona is imperiling its inflation target and hurting exporters. The benchmark seven-day term deposit rate was lowered by 0.25 percentage point to 5.00 percent, the Reykjavik-based Sedlabanki said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
News Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16) Apr '16 Drakes choice 1
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
News Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13) Nov '15 Carlos 15
News Iceland's Facebook war over sex education (Apr '15) Apr '15 Jonesy15092 1
News Rugged Iceland a photographer's dream (Mar '15) Mar '15 Akureyri 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,209 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,172

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC