Iceland's Benediktsson to make new attempt to form government

REYKJAVIK: The Independence Party leader Bjarni Benediktsson said on Friday he had been asked to try to form a new Icelandic government, after three failed attempts since the Oct. 29 election. Benediktsson, with a mandate from President Gudni Johannesson, will try to reach agreement on a centre-right coalition with Bright Future and the Reform Party.

