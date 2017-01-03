Iceland's Benediktsson to make new attempt to form government

REYKJAVIK: The Independence Party leader Bjarni Benediktsson said on Friday he had been asked to try to form a new Icelandic government, after three failed attempts since the Oct. 29 election. Benediktsson, with a mandate from President Gudni Johannesson, will try to reach agreement on a centre-right coalition with Bright Future and the Reform Party.

