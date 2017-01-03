Iceland charity arranges asylum seeke...

Iceland charity arranges asylum seekers New Year party

Friday Dec 30 Read more: BBC News

Iceland is bracing itself for severe winter storms, but charity workers are hoping to warm the hearts of asylum seekers by hosting a New Year party for them in the capital, Reykjavik. Thorunn Olafsdottir, the director of the Akkeri charity, says she came up with the idea while working in Greece over the summer.

Chicago, IL

