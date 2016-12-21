How Canadians are keeping this classi...

How Canadians are keeping this classic 'Icelandic' holiday cake alive

Carrie Arsenault, who lives in Gimli, Man., has built a business on making vinarterta, a layered cake that is a traditional holiday dish for Canadians with Icelandic roots. A little more than a week before Christmas, her small bakery flooded as she was trying to fill a big stack of holiday orders.

Chicago, IL

