Hot and steamy! Erupting geyser puts ...

Hot and steamy! Erupting geyser puts on a very rude, phallic-shaped display

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Daily Mail

Rory Fryett-Tigges, 32, and his girlfriend Lisa French, 27, could not believe their eyes when they saw the phallic-shaped geyser near Reykjavik. The natural phenomenon, which is formed by water and steam erupting from a spring, put on a memorable display for onlookers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
News Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16) Apr '16 Drakes choice 1
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
News Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13) Nov '15 Carlos 15
News Iceland's Facebook war over sex education (Apr '15) Apr '15 Jonesy15092 1
News Rugged Iceland a photographer's dream (Mar '15) Mar '15 Akureyri 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,209 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,185

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC