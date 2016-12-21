Florida Travel Bookings Not Hindered ...

Florida Travel Bookings Not Hindered by Zika Virus

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Travel Industry Wire

New survey also shows London strengthens from positive Brexit effect on U.S. Dollar value, along with up and coming countries for leisure travel, travel spending, and overall bookings. Based on the findings from Travel Leaders Group's authoritative 2017 Travel Trends Survey released today, the Zika virus is having little effect on overall bookings to Florida with Orlando maintaining its #1 ranking domestically and Miami continuing to hold a place in the Top 10. Internationally, the "Brexit-effect" is still positively impacting travel to London, which moves up in the standings to #3 just behind Caribbean cruises and Cancun, Mexico, respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Travel Industry Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
News Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16) Apr '16 Drakes choice 1
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
News Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13) Nov '15 Carlos 15
News Iceland's Facebook war over sex education (Apr '15) Apr '15 Jonesy15092 1
News Rugged Iceland a photographer's dream (Mar '15) Mar '15 Akureyri 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,235 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,270

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC