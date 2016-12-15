Five-Year-Old Boy Not to be Sent to N...

Five-Year-Old Boy Not to be Sent to Norway

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Iceland Review

A solution has been reached in a custody dispute involving a five-year-old Icelandic boy, whom Norwegian child protection services had planned to send to a foster family in Norway. The lawyer of the boy's mother sent out a press release yesterday, stating that the decision has been made to allow the boy to stay in Iceland, RUV reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iceland Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
News Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16) Apr '16 Drakes choice 1
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
News Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13) Nov '15 Carlos 15
News Iceland's Facebook war over sex education (Apr '15) Apr '15 Jonesy15092 1
News Rugged Iceland a photographer's dream (Mar '15) Mar '15 Akureyri 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,209 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,189

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC