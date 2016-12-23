Chance of Delivery until 2 PM Tomorrow

Chance of Delivery until 2 PM Tomorrow

Friday Dec 23

If your Christmas package hasn't arrived yet, don't despair. There is still hope tomorrow, because in most parts of the country, packages will be delivered by Islandspostur, the national postal service of Iceland, until 2 pm tomorrow, Christmas Eve.

Chicago, IL

