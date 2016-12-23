Chance of Delivery until 2 PM Tomorrow
If your Christmas package hasn't arrived yet, don't despair. There is still hope tomorrow, because in most parts of the country, packages will be delivered by Islandspostur, the national postal service of Iceland, until 2 pm tomorrow, Christmas Eve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iceland Review.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea...
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
|Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Drakes choice
|1
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
|Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13)
|Nov '15
|Carlos
|15
|Iceland's Facebook war over sex education (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Jonesy15092
|1
|Rugged Iceland a photographer's dream (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Akureyri
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC