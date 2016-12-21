Bus Rolls Over in Southwest Iceland

Wednesday Dec 21

Eighteen tourists and their driver escaped with minor injuries when the bus they were in rolled over on Mosfellshei i mountain pass, east of Reykjavik, late yesterday afternoon, RUV reports. The passengers are tourists of several different nationalities, who were returning from the Golden Circle.

