Bjork slams 'sexist' music critics

Bjork slams 'sexist' music critics

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The China Post

Reykjavik, Iceland- Icelandic icon Bjork, who has built one of the boldest careers in pop music, has lashed out at the media for its "sexist" views, saying women are expected to sing about romance, not science. "Women in music are allowed to be singer-songwriters, singing about their boyfriends," she wrote in an impassioned Facebook post late Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
News Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16) Apr '16 Drakes choice 1
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
News Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13) Nov '15 Carlos 15
News Iceland's Facebook war over sex education (Apr '15) Apr '15 Jonesy15092 1
News Rugged Iceland a photographer's dream (Mar '15) Mar '15 Akureyri 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,448 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,114

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC