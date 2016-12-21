Anglo Irish liquidators to make first...

Anglo Irish liquidators to make first payment to unsecured creditors

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Reuters

Dec 13 The liquidators of the lender at the heart of Ireland's 2010 financial crisis will pay an interim dividend of 25 percent to unsecured creditors, including the government, by the end of the year, they said on Tuesday. The Irish Banking Resolution Corporation , the wind-down vehicle of failed Anglo Irish Bank, still expects the final payment to creditors to be between 75 and 100 percent of all eligible claims, the liquidators said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
News Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16) Apr '16 Drakes choice 1
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
News Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13) Nov '15 Carlos 15
News Iceland's Facebook war over sex education (Apr '15) Apr '15 Jonesy15092 1
News Rugged Iceland a photographer's dream (Mar '15) Mar '15 Akureyri 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,235 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,215

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC