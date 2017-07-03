Website ranks Great South Bay festiva...

Website ranks Great South Bay festival 7th in world

Flightnetwork.com, which claims to be Canada's largest online travel website, chose to include the Great South Bay Music Festival as part of their best global festivals in 2017. This year's festival runs from July 13-16.

