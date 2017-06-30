Sunday July 2, Our World in Pictures
Anniversary Fireworks: People shelter from the rain as they watch fireworks set off to mark the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Saturday. HUNGARY - Flight in a Blur: Aerobatic pilot Cristian Bolton of Chile flies his Edge 540 aircraft above the River Danube during the qualifying session in the Master Class category ahead of the Budapest stage of Red Bull Air Race World Series in central Budapest, Hungary, Saturday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i...
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
