Festival Of Britain sculpture is back on display

22 hrs ago

A Festival Of Britain sculpture of two sunbathers thought to have been lost is back on display after it was discovered at a hotel garden. The Sunbathers went missing after it was shown on the wall of an entrance to Waterloo station for the 1951 Festival.

Chicago, IL

