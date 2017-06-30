Festival Of Britain sculpture is back on display
A Festival Of Britain sculpture of two sunbathers thought to have been lost is back on display after it was discovered at a hotel garden. The Sunbathers went missing after it was shown on the wall of an entrance to Waterloo station for the 1951 Festival.
