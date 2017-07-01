A Democracy Road Trip Through Hungary

A Democracy Road Trip Through Hungary

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The New York Times

It is not always easy or convenient, but you can still find democracy practiced in the increasingly authoritarian Hungary led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban. You might start by driving three hours from Budapest past lush farm fields to Pecs, a storied city on the Croatian border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,523 • Total comments across all topics: 282,210,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC