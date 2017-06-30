Utah DEQ Appoints New Director of Div...

Utah DEQ Appoints New Director of Division of Water Quality

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: jdsupra.com

For those of you who may have missed it, Utah DEQ Executive Director Alan Matheson last week appointed Erica Gaddis as the new Director of the Division of Water Quality. Ms. Gaddis will replace Walt Baker, who after 12 years as Director , has decided to step down into retirement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,322 • Total comments across all topics: 282,093,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC