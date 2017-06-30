Utah DEQ Appoints New Director of Division of Water Quality
For those of you who may have missed it, Utah DEQ Executive Director Alan Matheson last week appointed Erica Gaddis as the new Director of the Division of Water Quality. Ms. Gaddis will replace Walt Baker, who after 12 years as Director , has decided to step down into retirement.
