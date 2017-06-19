UPDATE 1-Four face murder charges in ...

UPDATE 1-Four face murder charges in Hungary migrant death truck trial

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A defendant speaks, during the trial in which four men are charged with causing the death of 71 migrants who suffocated in a lorry found beside an Austrian motorway in 2015, in Kecskemet, Hungary June 21, 2017. A defendant adjusts his headphones, during the trial in which four men are charged with causing the death of 71 migrants who suffocated in a lorry found beside an Austrian motorway in 2015, in Kecskemet, Hungary June 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,926,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC