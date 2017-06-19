U.S. says "troubled" by Hungary's cra...

U.S. says "troubled" by Hungary's crackdown on foreign-funded NGOs

The United States on Wednesday said it was "troubled" by the Hungarian parliament's passage of legislation that it said unfairly burdened a targeted group of Hungarian civil society organizations. Hungary's ruling Fidesz party on Tuesday passed a bill that tightened regulations on foreign-funded non-governmental organizations, requiring them to register with authorities and publicly declare their foreign-funded status.

