The Resistance to Hungary's Right-Win...

The Resistance to Hungary's Right-Wing Regime Has A Hot Jewish Address - But For How Long?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Forward

Budapest authorities on Wednesday moved on Wednesday to shutter the Aurora Cafe, which has served as a gathering spot for opposition activists and non-governmental human rights advocates. Authorities cited illegal drugs but management said Hungary hopes to muzzle opposition voices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,688 • Total comments across all topics: 282,172,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC