Support in Discovering Talented Young Italian Jazz Musicians in Rome and Record an Album

Award-winning composer and jazz guitarist, Szabolcs Olah, has launched a crowdfunding to help him discover Jazz musicians in Rome and record an album with them BUDAPEST, BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, June 2, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Szabolcs Olah has just finished composing a new album 'Crystal Brook' but wants to spend some time in Rome to discover some talented young Italian jazz musicians to record the album together and makes it available online and in physical CDs. To Szabolcs Olah, music is a spiritual food for the soul which he likes to devour all the time.

