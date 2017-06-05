Support in Discovering Talented Young...

Support in Discovering Talented Young Italian Jazz Musicians in Rome and Record an Album

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: World News Report

Award-winning composer and jazz guitarist, Szabolcs Olah, has launched a crowdfunding to help him discover Jazz musicians in Rome and record an album with them BUDAPEST, BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, June 2, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Szabolcs Olah has just finished composing a new album 'Crystal Brook' but wants to spend some time in Rome to discover some talented young Italian jazz musicians to record the album together and makes it available online and in physical CDs. To Szabolcs Olah, music is a spiritual food for the soul which he likes to devour all the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,545 • Total comments across all topics: 281,563,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC