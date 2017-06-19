Rootless cosmopolitans: Viktor Orban finds a new target: international NGOs

IN A speech in 2014 that substantiated his liberal opponents' worst fears, Viktor Orban, Hungary's prime minister, said he planned to turn the country into an "illiberal state". On June 13th Hungary's parliament took its latest step in that direction, passing a law that requires NGOs which receive foreign funding to register with a court, and to declare the fact on websites and official publications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.