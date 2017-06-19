Rootless cosmopolitans: Viktor Orban ...

Rootless cosmopolitans: Viktor Orban finds a new target: international NGOs

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: The Economist

IN A speech in 2014 that substantiated his liberal opponents' worst fears, Viktor Orban, Hungary's prime minister, said he planned to turn the country into an "illiberal state". On June 13th Hungary's parliament took its latest step in that direction, passing a law that requires NGOs which receive foreign funding to register with a court, and to declare the fact on websites and official publications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,570 • Total comments across all topics: 281,910,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC