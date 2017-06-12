Rhino kills Hungarian conservationist...

Rhino kills Hungarian conservationist in Rwanda

Thursday Jun 8

A conservationist who played a key role in reintroducing the eastern black rhino to Rwanda has been killed by one of the animals, a wildlife group says. The death of Mr Gyongyi, who was from Hungary, was "very tragic" and a "huge loss", African Parks CEO Peter Fearnhead said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

