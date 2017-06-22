Return lane opens in eastern Europe's...

Return lane opens in eastern Europe's migration

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Reuters

Millions of east Europeans have left poorer countries like Hungary, Poland, Romania or Bulgaria in recent years for better-paid jobs in western Europe, leaving massive labour market gaps behind. But with prospects improving and wages rising due to a shortage of workers, official data show tens of thousands of people returning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,139 • Total comments across all topics: 281,973,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC