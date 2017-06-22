Return lane opens in eastern Europe's migration
Millions of east Europeans have left poorer countries like Hungary, Poland, Romania or Bulgaria in recent years for better-paid jobs in western Europe, leaving massive labour market gaps behind. But with prospects improving and wages rising due to a shortage of workers, official data show tens of thousands of people returning.
