Report: Sebile's run with Pure Fishing ends

Thursday Jun 29

Patrick Sebile, a premier lure designer who sold his namesake brand to tackle giant Pure Fishing seven years ago, has left the company, according to a report published Thursday by Angling International . Sebile is currently in Budapest, Hungary, attending the EFFTEX trade show, but he's not affiliated with anyone.

Chicago, IL

