More on Learn

On Story "Daredevil: Behind The Screen" Christos and Ruth Fletcher Gage discuss the process of adapting the Marvel comic Daredevil for television. The duo break down the juxtaposition of brute realism and the moral complexity of Daredevil's characters, along with how they navigated the show's unconventional story structure in the writers room.

