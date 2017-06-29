McDaniel College's Budapest campus ca...

McDaniel College's Budapest campus caught up in Hungarian political fight

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

McDaniel College found itself entangled in an international dispute between billionaire philanthropist George Soros and the Hungarian prime minister that's threatened its 23-year-old satellite campus in Budapest. To extricate itself and comply with new Hungarian law, the president of the small, liberal arts college in Westminster met with members of Gov. Larry Hogan 's cabinet and diplomats from the East European nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,344 • Total comments across all topics: 282,110,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC