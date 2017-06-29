McDaniel College's Budapest campus caught up in Hungarian political fight
McDaniel College found itself entangled in an international dispute between billionaire philanthropist George Soros and the Hungarian prime minister that's threatened its 23-year-old satellite campus in Budapest. To extricate itself and comply with new Hungarian law, the president of the small, liberal arts college in Westminster met with members of Gov. Larry Hogan 's cabinet and diplomats from the East European nation.
