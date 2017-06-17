Long-tailed mayflies seen in Tiszakur...

Long-tailed mayflies seen in Tiszakurt, Hungary

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

People watch the yearly swarming of long-tailed mayflies on the river Tisza in Tiszakurt, a village in Jasz-Nagykun-Szolnok county, central Hungary, on June 16, 2017. Millions of the short-lived mayflies engage in a frantic rush to mate before they perish in just a few hours during Tisza blooming season from late spring to early summer every year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,148 • Total comments across all topics: 281,815,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC