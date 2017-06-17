Long-tailed mayflies seen in Tiszakurt, Hungary

People watch the yearly swarming of long-tailed mayflies on the river Tisza in Tiszakurt, a village in Jasz-Nagykun-Szolnok county, central Hungary, on June 16, 2017. Millions of the short-lived mayflies engage in a frantic rush to mate before they perish in just a few hours during Tisza blooming season from late spring to early summer every year.

