Lidl ups its offer of Hungarian wine range
The discounter has been keen to tap into Eastern European wines after seeing its first Hungarian range - three red, four white and one dessert wine that launched last March - "fly off shelves", wine buying manager Anna Krettman said. "There is a lot more to bring out from Eastern Europe," she told db at the time, pointing out its "stand-out" white whites from Hungary , which had including the ChA teau Dereszla Tokaji Furmint and Tornai 2013 SomlA3 Juhfark.
