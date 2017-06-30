Krajcsovics Hungary collection shines...

Krajcsovics Hungary collection shines at Spink sale

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Linn's Stamp News

In its June 15 auction in New York, Spink offered Endre Krajcsovics' stellar Hungary collection. One of many impressive items was this Madonna and Child invert, one of about 50 available to collectors, which sold for $11,600.

