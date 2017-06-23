Jewish groups critical of Hungarian p...

Jewish groups critical of Hungarian praise for Hitler ally

Friday Jun 23 Read more: The Washington Post

BUDAPEST, Hungary - The World Jewish Congress and the leading Jewish group in Hungary objected Friday to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's praise for Miklos Horthy, the World War II-era leader who allied Hungary with Nazi Germany. WJC President Ronald Lauder said his organization would always condemn "deplorable actions" like Horthy's and rejected any attempts to excuse or justify them.

Chicago, IL

