India to hold yoga, cultural fest in ...

India to hold yoga, cultural fest in Hungary

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

New Delhi, June 22 - Promoting ancient Indian tradition of de-stressing though control of the body and mind, the Indian Embassy is hosting a three-day yoga and cultural festival across 15 cities in Hungary this week, an official said on Thursday. We are organising the second edition of Ganges-Danube Cultural Festival of India and the third International Day of Yoga in 15 cities from June 23 to 25, an official statement quoted Indian Ambassador to Hungary Rahul Chhabra as saying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,050 • Total comments across all topics: 281,939,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC