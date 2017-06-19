India to hold yoga, cultural fest in Hungary
New Delhi, June 22 - Promoting ancient Indian tradition of de-stressing though control of the body and mind, the Indian Embassy is hosting a three-day yoga and cultural festival across 15 cities in Hungary this week, an official said on Thursday. We are organising the second edition of Ganges-Danube Cultural Festival of India and the third International Day of Yoga in 15 cities from June 23 to 25, an official statement quoted Indian Ambassador to Hungary Rahul Chhabra as saying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i...
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC