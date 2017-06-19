India to hold yoga, cultural fest in Hungary

New Delhi, June 22 - Promoting ancient Indian tradition of de-stressing though control of the body and mind, the Indian Embassy is hosting a three-day yoga and cultural festival across 15 cities in Hungary this week, an official said on Thursday. We are organising the second edition of Ganges-Danube Cultural Festival of India and the third International Day of Yoga in 15 cities from June 23 to 25, an official statement quoted Indian Ambassador to Hungary Rahul Chhabra as saying.

