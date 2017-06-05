Hungary's Orban Pushes Scrutiny on Soros-Funded Groups, Others

Hungary will push ahead with legislation to put foreign-funded nongovernmental organizations under more scrutiny, as those financed by billionaire George Soros operate as a "mafia-like" network, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday. Orban, a right-wing populist, has long criticized civil society organizations funded by Hungarian-born Soros, accusing them of opposing his tough migration policies and working as paid political activists advocating Soros' goals.

