Hungary's Orban Pushes Scrutiny on Soros-Funded Groups, Others

Friday Jun 2

Hungary will push ahead with legislation to put foreign-funded nongovernmental organizations under more scrutiny, as those financed by billionaire George Soros operate as a "mafia-like" network, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday. Orban, a right-wing populist, has long criticized civil society organizations funded by Hungarian-born Soros, accusing them of opposing his tough migration policies and working as paid political activists advocating Soros' goals.

