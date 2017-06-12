Hungary hands over to Germany wanted neo-Nazi evading prison
German extreme right political activist and fugitive Horst Mahler, wanted by the German authorities, is guarded by a Hungarian policeman as he waits to be handed over to German police officers at Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Hungarian authorities have extradicted Mahler, 81, to the authorities of Germany where he was sentenced to ten years in jail for the denial of Holocaust in 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i...
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC