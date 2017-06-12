Hungarian Parliament Passes Anti-Foreign NGO Law
Ignoring most of the criticism from abroad, Hungary's ruling party, Fidesz, yesterday pushed through an NGO law that places new restrictions on organizations that receive funding from abroad. While the government says such legislation is needed to limit foreign meddling in Hungary's affairs and increase transparency, critics charge that the real intent is to stigmatize critical groups, especially those funded by billionaire philanthropist George Soros .
