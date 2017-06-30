Hungarian Jews slam PM's praises for Hitler ally Horthy
Hungarian Jews condemned their prime minister's praises for a former leader who was an ally of Adolf Hitler and oversaw the murder of more than 500,000 Holocaust victims. In a speech on Wednesday, Orban included Miklos Horthy among people he said were "exceptional statesmen" in Hungary for leading the country after the disintegration of the Austro-Hungarian Empire after World War I. Horthy signed anti-Jewish laws in 1938 and 1939, and earlier in 1920.
