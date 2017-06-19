Hungarian court orders retrial in Syrian's terror conviction
Syrian immigrant Ahmed Hamed holds a paper in his hands in the courtroom during his appeal trial in the appeals court in Szeged, 170 kms southeast of Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, June 15, 2017. The court has ordered a retrial and annulled the conviction of Hamed condemned last year to 10 years in prison for entering Hungary illegally and committing an "act of terror" by throwing rocks at police during a 2015 border riot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i...
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC