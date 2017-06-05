Hungarian court orders neo-Nazi's extradition to Germany
In this May 17, 2017 file photo German extreme right political activist and fugitive Horst Mahler, wanted by the German authorities, arrives for the beginning of his extradition trial at Budapest-Capital Regional Court in Budapest, Hungary. The court has ordered the extradition to Germany of the neo-Nazi who fled Germany to avoid a prison sentence for Holocaust denial and anti-Semitic incitement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i...
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC