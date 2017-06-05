Hungarian court orders neo-Nazi's extradition to Germany

In this May 17, 2017 file photo German extreme right political activist and fugitive Horst Mahler, wanted by the German authorities, arrives for the beginning of his extradition trial at Budapest-Capital Regional Court in Budapest, Hungary. The court has ordered the extradition to Germany of the neo-Nazi who fled Germany to avoid a prison sentence for Holocaust denial and anti-Semitic incitement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.