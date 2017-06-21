Herzog Heirs Win Again in Fight Over ...

Herzog Heirs Win Again in Fight Over Art Seized During Holocaust 39 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Bloomberg

The family of a pre-World War II Jewish art collector may be another step closer to ending a 70-year effort to recover art pieces valued at more than $100 million that were seized during the Nazi occupation of Hungary. The federal appeals court in Washington, for the second time in four years, rejected Hungary's request to throw out a lawsuit that seeks the return of 40 pieces of art to the Herzog family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,702 • Total comments across all topics: 281,950,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC