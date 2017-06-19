Hannah Miller repeats as Harness Racing Museum's amateur driving champion
Hannah Miller repeats as Harness Racing Museum's amateur driving champion Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - from the Harness Racing Museum and Hall of Fame For the second consecutive year, Hannah Miller has been named the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame Amateur Driving Champion. In 2015 Hannah Miller drove at 21 different racetracks in the United States and Canada and represented the U.S. in an international amateur driving competition in Majorca, Spain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hoof Beats.
