Former anti-Semitism envoys warn of '...

Former anti-Semitism envoys warn of 'terrible loss' of post under Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Times of Israel

Ira Forman , Special Envoy of the US government to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism lights a torch on the last day of Hanukkah in Szekesfehervar on December 13, 2015, during a joint commemoration for Hanukkah and a silent demonstration to protest against plans for a statue in honor of anti-Semitic Holocaust-era lawmaker Balint Homan. WASHINGTON - Two former US special envoys to monitor and combat anti-Semitism warned Monday against the Trump administration refusing to fill that post, saying it would be "tragic" and a "terrible loss."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,807 • Total comments across all topics: 282,084,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC