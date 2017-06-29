Budapest Announces Upcoming Opening Ceremony for 2017 FINA World Championships
Budapest and BalatonfA1 4red is welcoming its fans and nearly 2500 sportsmen-arriving to the 17th FINA World Championships, starting on Bp2017 NKft. -organizing the 17th World Championships- and MA1 4pa-responsible for the opening and closing ceremony-stated in their common press conference, the biggest event ever in Hungary's history would be held on four, 80 10 meter large and 160 tonnes floating barges at the Pest bridge-side of the Chain Bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Swimming World & Jr. Swimmer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i...
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC