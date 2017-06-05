Automatic sign language translators turn signing into text
Machine translation systems that convert sign language into text and back again are helping people who are deaf or have difficulty hearing to communicate with those who cannot sign. KinTrans , a start-up based in Dallas, Texas, is trialling its technology in a bank and government offices in the United Arab Emirates, and plans to install it in more places over the next couple of months.
