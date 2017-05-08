Why 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' train sequence is still on track, 22 years later
Twenty-two years later, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic train sequence in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge continues to inspire filmmakers. We try and decode why It is almost 22 years old, but Aditya Chopra's train sequence in the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge , still serves as an inspiration for filmmakers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i...
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC