Why 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' train sequence is still on track, 22 years later

Twenty-two years later, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic train sequence in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge continues to inspire filmmakers. We try and decode why It is almost 22 years old, but Aditya Chopra's train sequence in the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge , still serves as an inspiration for filmmakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.