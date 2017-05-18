What is that dog trying to say? Ask i...

What is that dog trying to say? Ask its owner

When it comes to interpreting dog growls, some humans are surprisingly good at taking the hint, a new study shows. Scientists testing how people categorized different types of natural growls found that people could largely tell playful vocalizations from threatening ones - though women and dog owners seemed to do better than their peers.

