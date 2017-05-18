US renews call for Hungary to engage with besieged school
Supporters of Hungary's political opposition display a banner during an anti-government protest, at Budapest University of Technology and Economics in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, May 21, 2017.i At least 5,000 protesters marched in downtown Budapest, calling on the government to repeal legal amendments which could force Central European University to leave the country. BUDAPEST, Hungary - The U.S. State Department is repeating its call for Hungary to "engage directly" with a university founded by billionaire George Soros which may have to leave Budapest because of recent amendments to the law on higher education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i...
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC