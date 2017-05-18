US renews call for Hungary to engage with besieged school

Supporters of Hungary's political opposition display a banner during an anti-government protest, at Budapest University of Technology and Economics in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, May 21, 2017.i At least 5,000 protesters marched in downtown Budapest, calling on the government to repeal legal amendments which could force Central European University to leave the country. BUDAPEST, Hungary - The U.S. State Department is repeating its call for Hungary to "engage directly" with a university founded by billionaire George Soros which may have to leave Budapest because of recent amendments to the law on higher education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.