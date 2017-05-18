UPDATE 1-Hungary keeps base rate unch...

UPDATE 1-Hungary keeps base rate unchanged at record low, as expected

19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

BUDAPEST, May 23 Hungary's central bank kept interest rates unchanged as expected on Tuesday, with a jump in economic growth considered unlikely to lift inflation beyond the bank's 3 percent target level in the foreseeable future. All 20 participants in a May 15-17 Reuters poll forecast the bank would not change its record-low 0.9 percent base rate.

