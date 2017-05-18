UPDATE 1-Hungary cbank launches scheme to curb mortgage spreads

BUDAPEST, May 19 Hungary's central bank launched a set of measures on Friday to curb mortgage borrowing spreads and boost competition among local lenders, it said, announcing a milder proposed reduction than initially signalled. After years in the doldrums, Hungary's new mortgage market is on course to expand at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis, fuelled by strong economic growth, rising wages and a recovery in the housing market.

