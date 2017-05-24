Top bodybuilder vows to cause upset

Ghanaian bodybuilding sensation, Thomas Tusore, says he is focused on beating top seed, Philip Ricardo Jr, to win the title at this year's INBA/PNBA World Championship slated for May 31 to June 2 in Italy. Tusore noted that he was keen on becoming a world champion and build upon his career in the near future but admitted that Ricardo Jr was better than him when he met him in Budapest, Hungary, last year.

