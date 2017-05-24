Top bodybuilder vows to cause upset

Top bodybuilder vows to cause upset

Ghanaian bodybuilding sensation, Thomas Tusore, says he is focused on beating top seed, Philip Ricardo Jr, to win the title at this year's INBA/PNBA World Championship slated for May 31 to June 2 in Italy. Tusore noted that he was keen on becoming a world champion and build upon his career in the near future but admitted that Ricardo Jr was better than him when he met him in Budapest, Hungary, last year.

Chicago, IL

