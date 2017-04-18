The April 18, 2017 photo provided by the Mental Disability Advocacy Center MDAC on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 shows a patient lies on his bed at an institution in the city of God, near Budapest, where some 220 people reside. MDAC said in a report Wednesday that it found signs of ill-treatment and malnutrition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.