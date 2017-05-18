SUMMIT-Hungary base rate could be unc...

SUMMIT-Hungary base rate could be unchanged to 2019 or beyond -Nagy

Yesterday

Hungary's base rate could remain unchanged until 2019 or even longer, central bank deputy governor Marton Nagy told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that inflationary expectations were anchored at a very low level despite strong wage growth. The National Bank of Hungary left its rate at a record low of 0.9 percent earlier in the day and said it intended to maintain the current level and loose monetary conditions "for an extended period."

